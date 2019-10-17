close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
Kim’s horseback ride spurs policy shift speculation

SEOUL: New pictures of Kim Jong Un riding a white horse through a winter landscape to the summit of Mount Paektu, a sacred peak for North Koreans, have fuelled speculation that the young leader may be set for a major policy announcement. The images released by the official KCNA news agency were accompanied by a gushing text, that noted the “noble glitters” in Kim’s eyes.

