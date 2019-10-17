CS directs officials to serve people devotedly

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan has directed the officials to serve the people devotedly.

He was speaking to the divisional and district officials during his visit to Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday.

Commissioner Javed Khan Marwat, Regional Police Officer Feroz Shah, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, District Police Officer Delawar Khan Bangash, Assistant Commissioner Haider Gondal and other officials were present on the occasion.

The commissioners of DI Khan and Bannu accompanied the chief secretary to visit the tourist spot, Sheikhbadin, at Lakki Marwat.

He directed the commissioner to intimate the Tourism Department for early development of the spot for tourism so that local and non-local tourists could enjoy the natural beauty on the hilltop like other spots in the province.The chief secretary also visited the relatives of the Shahid Hayat Miankhel, retired additional IG, who died in Karachi a day earlier, and offered condolence to them.