ITF Pakistan Junior World Ranking Tennis: Huzaifa cruises into quarters

ISLAMABAD: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman checked into quarterfinals of the ITF Pakistan Junior World Ranking Tennis with an easy win over his Iranian opponent at the Dilawar Abbas/PTF Tennis Complex Tuesday.

Huzaifa beat Tootoonchi Moghadam (Iran) 6-1, 6-0 to make it to the quarterfinals.A major upset was seen in the girls’ event when second seed Safi Meshkatolzahra was eliminated by unseeded talented Jang Soo Ha (Kor) in two straight sets 6-3, 6-1. Jang Soo-Ha (Kor) is a daughter of Pakistan national who belongs to KP. Another thrilling match of the day was played between Thouard Clemence (FRA) and Mahin Qureshi (Pak) which was won Thouard Clemence (FRA) in exciting two sets match 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3).

Top seed Aysegul Mert (Tur), 3rd seed Valitova Arina (RUS), 4th Seed Choi Ji-Woo (Kor) moved into the quarter final in straight set match.

In the boys singles unseeded Kang Gunuk (Kor) eliminated fourth seed Knese Luca Mmanuel (Ger) in straight set 6-0, 7-6 (4). Top seed Webb Daniel (GBR), 3rd seed Min-Joon KIM (Kor), 5th seed Nouman Aftab (Pak), 6th seed Shoaib Khan (Pak), 7th seed Saqib Hayat (Pak) and 8th seed Kamil Ahmed (Pak) advanced into quarter finals beating their respective opponents in one-sided affairs. Shoaib Khan (Pak) beat last week finalist of ITF Pakistan Kim Dong Hwan (Kor) 6-0, 6-4. Shoaib Khan (Pak) will face top seed Daniel Webb (GBR) while Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) will play Ahmed Kamil (Pak).

Results: Boys singles: Webb Daniel (GBR) bt Lai Yu-Shun (Tpe) 6-4, 6-2; Shaoib Khan (Pak) bt Kim Dong Hwan (Kor) 6-0, 6-4; Kang Gunuk (Kor) bt Knese Luca Mmanuel (Ger) 6-0, 7-6(4); M.Nouman Aftab (Pak) bt Giri Aryan (NEP) 7-5, 6-2; Saqib Hayat (Pak) bt Sami Zeb Khan (Pak) 6-4, 6-3; Kim Min-Joon (Kor) bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Ahmed Kamil (Pak) bt Lu Chen Yu (Tpe) 6-4, 6-1; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman bt Tootoonchi Moghadam (Iran) 6-1, 6-0.

Girls singles: Aysegul Mert (Tur) bt Abbas Aliya (MDA) 6-0, 6-2; Cheraghi Dorsa (Iri) bt Asim Zoha 6-2, 6-2; Choi Ji-Woo (Kor) bt Shen Hannah Kaile (HKG) 6-1, 7-6(3); Thouard Clemence (FRA) bt Mahin Qureshi (Pak) 7-6(3), 7-6(3); Khanloo Mahta (Iri) bt Jawad Imsha (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Valitova Arina (RUS) bt Sazanova Asima (KAZ) 6-4, 6-2; Elmas Leyla Nilufer (Tur) bt Shima Durab (Pak) 6-1, 6-2; Jang Soo Ha (Kor) bt Safi Meshkatolzahra (Iri) 6-3, 6-1.

Boys doubles (1st round): Zalan Khan (Pak)/Dong Hwan KIM (Kor) bt Abdullah Khan (Pak)/Ibrahim Khan (Pak) 6-3, 6-1; Lai Yu-Shun (Tpe)/LU Chen-Yu (Tpe) bt Osama Khan (Pak)/Ahmed Nael (Pak) 6-0 6-1; Boys doubles (quarter final): Shoaib Khan (Pak)/Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) bt Yu-Shun Lai (Tpe)/Chen Yu-Lu (Tpe) 6-1, 6-3; Saqib Hayat (Pak)/M Nauman Aftab (Pak) bt Ahmed Kamil (Pak)/Subhan Bin Salik (Pak) 7-6(1) 6-4 Girls’ doubles (quarter finals): Aysegul Mert (Tur)/Leyla Nilufer Elmas (Tur) bt Zoha Asim (Pak)/Asima Sazanova (KAZ) 6-0, 6-0.