Khursheed Shah’s remand extended by six more days

SUKKUR: The Accountability Court, Sukkur, on Tuesday extended the remand of PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah for six more days in the case of assets beyond known means.

During the hearing, Khursheed Shah told the court two accounts were opened for the Internally Displaced Persons of Fata, which were jointly operated by former speaker National Assembly, Dr Fehmida Mirza and former chairman Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Zamurrad Khan. He said the NAB chairman also deposited Rs 0.5 million in one of these accounts, adding the money was spent for the people displaced by the Bajaur operation.

The Accountability Court judge asked the NAB’s prosecutor if Fehmida Mirza has been included in the investigation who refused any knowledge of the case. Khursheed Shah’s lawyer requested the court to send his client on judicial remand. The prosecutor argued that millions of rupees were deposited in Shah’s account and the NAB needed more time to investigate and needed a further 15-day remand. The AC Judge however agreed to a further six-day remand.

Meanwhile, the Accountability Court also extended the physical remand of Zabrdast Khan Mahar, an alleged front man of Khursheed Shah, and ordered him to be produced again on October 25.

In another case, Abbas Jakhrani, Municipal Chairman and cousin of PPP leader Aijaz Khan Jakhrani were also presented before the Accountability Court in Sukkur. Abbas is alleged to be the front man of PPP leader Ijaz Jakhrani. The NAB accuses him of defrauding millions of rupees in different projects of the Education and Works department of district Jacobabad, and in purchase of a bomb proof vehicle. The Accountability Court allowed NAB’s request of 14-day physical remand of Abbas Jakhrani.