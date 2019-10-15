Trump authorises sanctions, slaps steel tariffs on Turkey

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday authorised sanctions on Turkey’s leaders, reimposed steel tariffs and ended trade negotiations to protest Ankara’s offensive into Syria.

"I am fully prepared to swiftly destroy Turkey’s economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path," he wrote on Twitter. Earlier, Trump said he planned to sign an executive order authorising new sanctions against Turkish officials over the country’s incursion into northern Syria.

The move represents the US administration’s first concrete effort to punish Turkey, a Nato ally, for its incursion into areas held by Kurdish allies of the US after the president ordered a hasty removal of troops from northern Syria last week.

Trump said the executive order he plans to sign will "enable the United States to impose powerful additional sanctions on those who may be involved in serious human rights abuses, obstructing a ceasefire, preventing disabled persons from returning home, forcibly repatriating refugees, or threatening the peace, security or stability in Syria."

The sanctions announcement came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she and GOP Senator Lindsey Graham agreed Congress should pass a resolution to "overturn" Trump’s decision to pull troops. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also released a statement Monday saying he’s "gravely concerned" by what's happening in Syria "and by our nation's apparent response so far."

The withdrawal has sparked the strongest criticism of the president from Republicans of any issue since Trump’s presidency, and at a time when he most needs Republicans' support during the impeachment inquiry. Republicans have been trying to talk the president out of the decision, as Turkey moves deeper into Syria, threatening Kurdish allies who helped the US defeat ISIS.