Peace gala begins at QAU

Islamabad:A week-long ‘Autumn Peace Festival’ organized by the Directorate of Student Affairs, Quaid-i-Azam University was inaugurated here on Monday.

On the first day of the festival a conference titled "Social Cohesion in Pakistan in the Light of Paigham-e-Pakistan" and an art exhibition arranged by the “Quaidian Arts Society “was held. Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, was the chief guest of the event.

Addressing the ceremony he urged the students to study and follow the footsteps of the charismatic personality of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor, QAU, lauded the efforts of the organizers and briefed the audience regarding the objective of the festival.

He said “Autumn Peace Festival” has been organized to explore the creativity of the students by engaging them in different co-curricular activities and to promote the culture of tolerance, harmony on the campus.

Zamurd Khan, Patron-In-Chief, Pakistan Sweet Homes, Ms. Jennifer Jag Jivan, Director, Christian Study Centre, Mr. Zafarullah Khan Former Executive Director, Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) also addressed the audience.

In other activities of the festival “All Pakistan Declamation Contest” will be held on October 15 and 16. Teams of University students across the country will participate in the declamation contest in two rounds. Music, Cultural, Comedy and Drama show will be held on October 16th.

A seminar by Qalam Movement to promote teaching among non-school going children will be held on October 17 while a Cricket Match, Zalmi vs Quadian cricket team will be held on October 18 at QAU. The All Pakistan Drama Festival (Three-day event) 18 to 20th October 2019 will also be held to provide students an opportunity to participate and show their talent on stage.