Four food units sealed in Punjab

LAHORE: The PFA carried out a special drive to check pickle and murabba production units across Punjab and sealed four production units. The PFA teams sealed four production units and stopped the production of two units as well as served 107 warning notices for over failure to meet the food laws. PFA DG M Usman said the food safety teams also imposed heave fines on 26 food business operators and seized over 3,500kg unwholesome food during the operation. Meanwhile, the teams confiscated 2,640kg murabba as there were thick layers of fungus on it, 873kg expired pickle and a huge quantity of loose colours and spices also.