Settlers in G-14/1 to be accommodated in Sector G-15

Islamabad : The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) has decided to accommodate settlers of G-14/1 to G-15 and a summary in this connection has been forwarded to the concerned authorities for approval.

According to FGEHF sources the process shall be completed in three months, after approval of the summary.

It may be mentioned here that Sector G 14/1 is still inhabited by ‘illegal occupants’ who have not vacated the land even after being paid by the foundation.

On the contrary, the occupants claim they have not yet been paid fully. According to sources the Foundation has also sought CDA approval to auction commercial plots on the area in order to arrange for the required amount of money.

The Sector G 14 was announced in 2004. Sub sector G 14/4 has already been completed while work on the development of sub sectors G 14 2 and 3 is still in progress, though at a snail’s pace.

Few days back, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Ordinance caused a verbal altercation Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and Senator Behra Mand Tangi in the Senate Standing Committee on Housing.

Senator Tangi said if the ordinance has to be brought then what is the need of lawmaker? He questioned as to why the ordinance was brought despite approval of the bill by the committee.

The meeting which was presided by Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Shahi discussed the allotment matter of the Sector G-14’s sub sector. Senator Tangi said that people had submitted money for plots 10 to 15 years ago but they were still waiting for the possession of the plots.

The DG Housing Authority Waseem Hayat Bajwa had told that the payment of build-up property in this sector was a big issue upon which senator Tangi said that he was told in the Senate that due to security issues they could not go to the sector.

The DG housing authority said that there were some illegal properties issues in G 14 where a mob of women and children gathered and crated hurdles.

The committee reportedly then summoned the chief commissioner Islamabad and chairman CDA on the land acquisition matter. The next meeting which is likely to take place this week, shall ask the Islamabad administration why it was not helping the Foundation in evicting the occupants from the said sub sector.

Meanwhile, people who own plots in the said sector have called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan to take personal interest in this matter and get it resolved.

They opine, there was no point in starting new housing schemes when those already announced were yet to be developed.