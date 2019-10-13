FIA raids judge video fame Nasir Butt’s house

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday raided a rented house of Nasir Butt, a key accused in the judge video scandal, and seized weapons and technical instruments.

The team raided the house in G-13 that Nasir Butt got on rent, the FIA sources said, adding that the accused had later shifted to the UK along with his family.

Abdullah Butt, younger brother of Nasir Butt Hafiz, told this reporter on telephone that he knew about the raid only after the media broke the news. He said nobody lived in that house except a security guard.

Nasir Butt later contacted the media on phone from London and clarified that the weapons were licensed and he will mail the licenses to the media.

He said the FIA team had taken away video games of his kids with them.

Nasir Butt said the FIA was pressurising him by using different tactics, which was unlawful.

Meanwhile, the FIA people engaged in the investigation of the scam confirmed that they recovered technical items used in video scam with weapons.