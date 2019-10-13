Consulate closure: Sherpao for steps to improve ties with Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday asked the federal government to take corrective steps to prevent relations from getting strained between Pakistan and Afghanistan after Kabul closed its consulate in Peshawar.

Through a statement, he said that Afghanistan’s decision to close its consulate in Peshawar for an indefinite period would affect trade activities between the two countries.

“This issue will strain relations between Islamabad and Kabul if corrective steps are not taken by the government,” he maintained.

Aftab Sherpao said though Pakistan recently inaugurated the opening of the Torkham border crossing for 24 hours, the closure of the Afghan consulate in Peshawar would have a negative effect on trade activities. He said the issue would sow discord between the two countries, urging the government to solve the dispute through diplomatic channels.

He added that the closure of the consulate would create problems for the business community, traders and other people. The QWP leader said that trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan was already low, urging the government to take steps to boost trade and business activities between the two brotherly countries.

Candidates for FPCCI executive, general body nominated

The executive committee of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), through a unanimous resolution, has nominated Fuad Ishaq and Abidullah Yousafzai as candidates for election of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) executive committee and general body for 2019-20.

Fuad Ishaq is former president of SCCI and chairman Horticulture Development and Export Company, while Abidullah Yousafzai is ex-vice-president of the chamber. SCCI president Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz chaired the executive committee meeting here on Saturday, said a press release.

FPCCI former president Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI vice-president Abdul Jalil Jan, former president Faiz Mohammad Faizi, Fuad Ishaq, Malik Niaz Ahmad, executive committee members Saad Khan Zahid, Sadiq Amin, Sherbaz Bilour, Malik Imran Ishaq, Ihsanullah, Junaid Altaf, Mujeebur Rehman, Ghulam Bilal Javed, Aftab Iqbal, Shamsul Rahim, Nisarullah Khan, Mohammad Altaf Baig, Mubarak Begum, former vice president Abidullah Yousafzai, Saddar Gul, Sohail Rauf and Waqar Azeem were present in the meeting.

Maqsood Anwar said that both the nominated candidates for the federation elections were well-experienced and capable to resolve the issues of business community.

He expressed the hope that they would play an important role in resolution of community issues through the federation platform.