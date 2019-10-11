close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

Teenage boy commits suicide

Peshawar

October 11, 2019

HARIPUR: A teenage boy committed suicide in the limits of City Police Station, police said on Thursday.

Police quoted Muhammad Idrees, a resident of village Gehr Khan, as saying that his son Muhammad Umar, 17, had altercation with his mother over some minor family matter. The young boy, according to Idrees, went to his room and shot at his head with 30 bore pistol. He was shifted to Haripur Trauma Centre from where the doctors referred him to the Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad where he succumbed to his head injury.

