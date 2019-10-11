close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2019

Special cleanliness drive launched in Lakki

Peshawar

LAKKI MARWAT: The tehsil municipal administration on Thursday launched a special cleanliness drive under clean and green Pakistan campaign to remove garbage dumps from Naurang city.

The sweepers and sanitary workers of municipal administration took part in cleanliness campaign .They lifted heaps of dirt and garbage from parts of urban locality with the help of trolley fitted tractors.

“In first phase, we have cleaned graveyard area and fruit and vegetable market,” said additional AC Aminullah, adding that garbage dumps were removed from both places and municipal workers were directed to clean graveyard and vegetable market on daily basis. The said that the sphere of cleanliness drive would be expanded to other parts of Naurang town and that the administration would ensure provision of clean and healthy environment to citizens. He called upon people to dump dirt and litter of their houses in garbage drums or at places specified by tehsil municipal administration.

