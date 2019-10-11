‘Water conservation biggest challenge for country facing climate change’

Islamabad : Wouter Plomp, Ambassador of Netherlands, has said that water conservation is the biggest challenge for a country facing Climate Change and involving women in the process is a decision in correct direction.

Mr Plomp was addressing a group of 35 small farmers both men and women from districts of Badin, Tandu Mohammad Khan and Hyderabad as chief guest here Thursday.

The trainees attended a weeklong visit and hands-on training by Oxfam and Delphy to learn smart agricultural practices and use of water-efficient technologies to help production of vegetables at household level. Ayesha Gulzar from Delphy conducted the proceedings.

Mr Plomp said that his government is supporting Pakistan in agriculture, water and maritime and so was happy that Delfy from Holland is the pioneer in knowledge provider in the area and opened office in Lahore.

Muhammad Qizilbash, Country Director, Oxfam, said that the issue is not water scarcity but water management. He said that by the end of the 21st Century, Pakistan’s population may be again 220 million due to starvation, mismanagement of resources.

He appreciated Delphy and Dutch government for their support in promoting organic farming and kitchen gardening. He said that Climate Change is not of Pakistan’s making but it is among the top 10 affected countries. He stressed the involvement of women in decision-making process regarding water management.

Former Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and trainer of the workshop said that he was impressed by the enthusiastic rural participants not found to that level in his past experience. He said that water is in our culture and should not waste it. He referred to a Hadith that do not waste a drop of water you use even if you live by a river. He said that drip irrigation is at least 10 times efficient method of water conservation.

Earlier, Fatima Mallah, a trainee, said that according to law, the water belongs to the owner of the land where water is located. She said large land was occupied by some elements who constructed illegal structures. But because of the struggle, we got back our land. After certificate distribution, a Sindhi ‘ajrak’ and cap was presented to the ambassador.