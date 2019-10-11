NAB for guidelines to curb fraud

LAHORE:National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, Director General has directed regulators to adopt proper guidelines to curb fraud in the housing sector.

It has been directed to display boards comprising complete details of a housing society specifying map of approved area of society with approval from the regulatory body, maps of blocks affixed at the entrance of each block, guidelines for members at society office and marking of land reserved for public buildings whether developed or yet to be constructed.

These instructions have to be conveyed to all regulators, including the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Cooperative Department Punjab and deputy commissioners of Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Sahiwal.

It has been clarified that in various housing societies, scams processed by the Bureau, the managements of housing societies intentionally hide exact information about society from the general public and deceive them with fake claims even in such way plots and houses were being sold without compulsory approval of regulatory bodies.

During the course of inquiries and investigations, the Bureau has observed that non-saleable areas which were designated for public buildings and places had been found sold while in some cases land which the owners did not possess was also sold out on files to public. Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal emphasised all regional Bureaus to pace up actions against illegal housing societies.

Sindh delegates: A delegation of the Directorate of Literacy and Non-Formal Education (L&NFE) Sindh visited the Punjab Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education (L&NFBE) Department to explore the institutional arrangements, curriculum, continuous professional development of the teachers/facilitators, evaluation, accreditation and other matters.

Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez, Secretary Arif Anwar Baloch and project directors briefed the delegation about the working of the department in the province.