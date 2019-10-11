Karachi Shipyard building tugs for Pak Navy

KARACHI: The Steel Cutting Ceremony of 16 T Bollard Pull Pusher Tugs being built for Pakistan Navy, was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) on 10 Oct, 2019.

Commander Coast Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani, HI(M) was the chief guest. The ceremony was also attended by senior officials from Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Navy, corporate sector and KS&EW.

The tug has an overall length of 21 meters with a displacement of 255 tons. It has maximum speed of 10 knots and propelled by 2 diesel engines. It is fitted with a very robust fendering arrangement for all round tugging operations. It has also a unique fendering below waterline to ensure safe movement of submarines.

On the occasion, Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani said the tug building is a loud manifestation of indigenization policy of the Ministry of Defence. He appreciated Karachi Shipyard for their valuable contribution towards attaining self-reliance in ship building. Highlighting the importance of marine industry, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani said the KS&EW has full capacity to construct modern fishing trawlers and boats and asked the provincial governments to revamp this area through potential of this shipyard.

Earlier MD KS&EW, Rear Admiral Ather Saleem SI(M) in his welcome address thanked Pakistan Navy and MoDP for their continued support. He said in the past KS&EW had constructed various tugs ranging from 10 to 40 tons Bollard Pull capacities. Rear Admiral Ather Saleem highlighted that besides the ship repair and general engineering activities, various shipbuilding projects including 1500 tons maritime patrol vessel for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, fast attack craft (missile) No. 4 for PN and bridge erection boats for Pakistan Army are also being executed. Preparation of mega projects of construction of four submarines and 2 Milgem class corvettes for Pakistan Navy are being made. He assured that KS&EW is committed to completing these challenging projects on time while meeting international quality standards.