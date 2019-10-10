Minister seeks TF schools in rural areas

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has directed the management of Telecom Foundation (TF) to also establish TF schools in rural areas of the country.

The minister gave this direction during his visit to Telecom Foundation Complex on Wednesday, says a press release. He was accompanied by Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui.

Managing Director (MD) Telecom Foundation briefed the minister about the working and functioning of Telecom Foundation. He apprised the minister that Telecom Foundation is running TF schools in 12 cities of the country where quality education is being imparted to children. The MD also apprised the minister about future plans of Telecom Foundation.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui appreciated the TF school system and gave direction for setting up of TF schools also in rural areas of the country. The minister assured full support from the Ministry of IT to Telecom Foundation.