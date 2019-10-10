Hyundai Nishat Motor opens digital Store in Karachi

Karachi: After inaugurating its first 3S Dealer and Digital Showroom in Lahore, Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) opens Digital Showroom at Emerald Tower, located in Clifton, Karachi as the first footprints on this largest Metropolitan City before expanding them in the City and nationwide.

HNMPL is also proud of introducing the All-New Hyundai IONIQ, Hybrid Car highly appreciated in the global market to Pakistan in the occasion of inauguration of this Digital Showroom.

The Digital Showrooms have been developed under the” City Store” Concept, which is a game-changer for the auto market, supplementing traditional showrooms with a convenient, fully digitalized retail experience. It is a new way for customers to explore and discover Hyundai, which HNMPL desires to make the most beloved car brand in Pakistan.

IONIQ is a Hybrid Car which realizes a powerful performance with less fuel consumption and lower emissions with its electric motor and 1.6L GDI 6-speed Automatic DCT (Dual-clutch Transmission). Apart from IONIQ to be unveiled, Grand Starex –MPV powered by a 2.4L Petrol engine with seating-capacity for 12 persons and Santa Fe – Luxury All-Wheel Drive SUV powered by a 2.4L Gasoline engine with seating-capacity for 7 persons are also displayed and available at the Digital Showroom.****