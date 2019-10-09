President urges youth to donate blood

Islamabad :President Dr Arif Alvi has appealed the youth to make it a regular feature to donate blood after every three months, says a press release.

He was addressing a function in Islamabad this afternoon organised in memory of the affectees of earthquake 2005.

Dr Arif Alvi said there will be no dearth of availability of blood to meet emergencies and cater to the needs of diseases like Thalassemia and Dengue if 2 per cent of the nation starts donating blood after every three months on a regular basis.

The president thanked Turkey for donating blood collection van and urged the Red Crescent Society to replicate this in provinces to collect blood.

Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistani nation has great resilience to cope with natural calamities by forging joint efforts.

Dr Arif Alvi appreciated Pakistan and Turkey for hosting Afghan and Syrian refugees respectively. He said the preaching of our religion is also to be compassionate.

Speaking on the occasion, Turkish ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul said natural disasters require preparedness from us.

He said Turkey was the first country to rush help to Pakistan in 2005 earthquake.

The Ambassador hoped that relations between Pakistan and Turkish Red Crescent will grow in future. He also prayed for the deceased of the 2005 earthquake.

Pakistan Red Crescent Society Chairman Dr. Saeed Elahi in his opening remarks said Pakistanis are brave and resilient nation. He said Turkey has always supported Pakistan in time of need.

Earlier, a handing over ceremony was held in which Turkish Red Crescent delivered mobile blood donation unit to Pakistan Red Crescent. The four-bed state of the art air conditioned mobile blood donation unit will help to ensure a safe, secure and healthy environment for the blood donors, making them feel more comfortable and homely than in the camps set up in open places.

Six first aid bikes were also handed over to Pakistan Red Crescent to provide first aid services in Islamabad.

Moreover, Turkish Red Crescent has also provided first aid boxes to Principals of Federal Government Model Schools to deal with emergency situations and accidents.