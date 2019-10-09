Musharraf’s high treason case: Special court to conduct trial daily from 24th

ISLAMABAD: A special court—constituted for the high treason trial of former president Pervez Musharraf for abrogating and subverting the Constitution by proclamation of emergency in the country on November 3, 2007 — decided on Tuesday to hear the case on daily basis from October 24.

Earlier in the day, the federal government appointed Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth as head of the three-member bench following retirement of Justice Tahira Safdar.At the outset of the proceedings, an application was submitted on behalf of Musharraf’s counsel Raza Bashir for deferment of the hearing due to his health.

According to the plea, Bashir is suffering from dengue and is under treatment at Mayo Hospital in Lahore. The plea was granted.The special court has decided to hear the case on daily basis from October 24, including Saturday, which is an off day in the courts of the country. The court also sought written arguments from the parties concerned before the next hearing of the case.