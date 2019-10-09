close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
‘National Resilience Day’

National

 
Rawalpindi: Upon directions of the Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer ‘National Resilience Day’ was commemorated across the province in remembrance of the victims of catastrophic earthquake disaster of 8th October, 2005 in northern areas of Pakistan. DG Rescue Punjab prayed for victims and expressed his solidarity with Earthquake’s victims & their families. He also expressed his sorrow and grief over despondent demises of thousands those who lost their precious lives and properties in apocalypse earthquake of 2005.

