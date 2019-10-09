close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

Public won’t support Fazl, says Sarwar

Lahore

Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar has said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s march will not paralyse the government and it’s not going to bring any storm.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after meeting former PTI Secretary General Jahangir Khan Tareen at the Governor’s House and the inauguration ceremony of a juice plant on Tuesday. He said, “The JUI-F plan to push the country to instability is actually enmity to the nation. Maulana’s own allies are recommending him not to stage a sit-in, and even the public won’t support him,” he claimed. This is high time we showed solidarity with Kashmiris instead of adhering to politics of division, he added. Moreover, Finland Ambassador Harry Kumaranan called on the governor at the Governor’s House. Bilateral relations and promotion of trade between both countries were discussed in the meeting. While interacting with the media, the governor acknowledged that protest is a constitutional right of every citizen but Maulana was talking about chaos and anarchy even before the protest which had unveiled his true plans before the nation and government would not let anyone take law into their own hands.

The governor said that no patriotic Pakistani would support Maulana’s sit in as it was merely a tool to spread anarchy and chaos.

