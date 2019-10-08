close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

Notices on plea for Ch Nisar’s disqualification

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2019

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to Election Commission of Pakistan and Ch Nisar Ali Khan on a petition seeking latter’s disqualification on the ground of not taking oath as member of Punjab Assembly for over one year. The petitioner-lawyer Nadeem Sarwar contended that Nisar was elected MPA from PP-10, Rawalpindi but he had not taken oath that was violation of the Constitution. He said by abstaining from taking oath, Nisar had deprived the people of his constituency from representation in the assembly. The petitioner requested the court to direct the ECP to de-seat Ch Nisar from Punjab Assembly seat. Justice Shahid Waheed heard initial arguments and sought replies from ECP as well as of Ch Nisar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore