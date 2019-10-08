Lloris out for rest of the year

CLAIREFONTAINE-EN-YVELINES, France: Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will “almost certainly” be out of action for the rest of the year after his horror injury at the weekend, France coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday. “It is difficult to say exactly how long he will not be available,” said Deschamps as France players gathered for their next Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Iceland on Friday and Turkey three days later. “What matters to us right now is that he will not be with us for this round of games or for the next.” France face Albania and Moldova in November. Lloris suffered a dislocated elbow in conceding the opening goal of Spurs’ 3-0 defeat by Brighton on Saturday, dropping a cross before falling backwards and landing badly. The Spurs goalkeeper was given oxygen and morphine as he was carried from the field before being taken to hospital.