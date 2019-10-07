Ejaz, Fawwad meet Shujaat

LAHORE: Federal Ministers Brig (r) Ejaz Shah and Fawwad Hussain Chaudhry called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence here Sunday and inquired after his health.

MNA Ch Salik Hussain and Ch Shafay Hussain were also present on this occasion. During the meeting, views were also exchanged about national political situation whereas Ejaz Shah and Fawwad Chaudhry opined that Ch Shujaat Hussain is a seasoned politician and his services for the country cannot be forgotten.

Ex-MPA, others join PML-Q: Former MPA from Vehari Muhammad Ayub Khan Saldera, independent candidate PP-231 Imran Ayub Khan Saldera and former Nazim Iftikhar Ahmad Khan Saldera called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here Sunday and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Q. Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema was also present on this occasion.