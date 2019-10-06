University of Sargodha nominated for Millennium Fellowship

LAHORE :University of Sargodha has been nominated as one of the 69 campuses worldwide that will be hosting a Cohort of Millennium Fellows for 2019.

According to a press release, Millennium Fellowship is a product of partnership between Millennium Campus Network (MCN) and United Nations Academic Impact. Millennium Campus Network (MCN), Inc., which is a global student network advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. MCN programs convene, challenge, and celebrate student leadership for social impact. In 2018, MCN and United Nations Academic Impact partnered to take the Millennium Fellowship to the next level by making this program worldwide. University of Sargodha is the first university from Pakistan to get nominated for Millennium Fellowship.

Over 7,000 young leaders applied to join the Class of 2019 on 1,209 campuses across 135 nations. University of Sargodha with its cohort of 19 Millennium Fellows is among the 69 campuses worldwide (just 6%) which were selected to host the 1,092 Millennium Fellows.

The 19 students selected for Millennium Fellows – Class of 2019 will be working on a single project, Youth Perspective. Youth Perspective, under the leadership of Hafsa Zafar (Founder YP) and Harris Khizer (Programs Manager YP) works on SDG-4 (Quality Education) initially, SDG-17 (Partnership for Goals) in the long term and UNAI Principles of Capacity Building and Sustainability. Youth Perspective team will work on taking SDGs to the grass root level by taking it to every classroom in the university and mobilizing youth to make an active contribution towards this cause.

This group of 19 fellows will be led by 2 Campus Directors chosen from among them. The fellows will attend specially crafted training sessions, a series of webinars and will engage with the global community of young leaders which would eventually enable them to work for social impact and to advocate SDGs in their own respective communities.

The Fellowship will continue till December in University Campus after which the Youth Perspective Team will run a pilot project working on capacity building of university students. The Millennium Fellows will receive certificates of recognition from MCN and UNAI.

Woman conference: Caritas Pakistan, a humanitarian organisation of Catholic Church, organised its sixth woman conference at a hall on Waris Road.

The conference was attended by about 130 woman farmers, tenants, students, teachers, entrepreneurs, domestic workers, volunteers and skilled women. The event was aimed at provide a platform to the participants for learning from each other besides creating awareness about different social issues.

The stalls were also set up at the venue to exhibit the products prepared by skilled women.

Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw appreciated the efforts of Caritas Pakistan for the welfare of the marginalised women. He urged the women to contribute to building a healthy society.

Ms Naeema Saeed from Albayrak Waste Management Company, Prof Dr Tahira Aziz Mughal from Lahore College for Women University, Ms Jahan Ara, a psychologist and others highlighted the efforts and opportunities available for women development in a panel discussion. They also discussed about the importance of skill education, rights of women and climate change.