LHC wants measures to protect underground water

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Kareem has ordered the authorities to take measures to protect the underground water.

The court ordered to take such measures all over Punjab and launch a media campaign in this regard. The court said the underground water is an asset and all resources should be utilised to protect water. WASA counsel Irfan Akram submitted a detailed report and said all resources have been utilised to stop unwarranted use of water in Lahore. He said water utilisation is being monitored and he will submit further reports on the next hearing.