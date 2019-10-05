close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

MoUs signed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Friday entered into agreements of cooperation in academics and research with several international institutes and varsities. The agreements were signed on the side-line of UHS First International Dental Conference which is going-on at Expo Centre Lahore. The international institutions that inked agreements and MoUs with UHS included Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons Glasgow, UK, the Sciences Bridge, Spain, Achucarro Basque Center for Neuroscience Fundazioa, Bilbao, Spain, Chinese Academy of Medical Science, China, Xi'an Jiaotong University, China, Palestine Dental Association, Al-Quds University, Jerusalem, Palestine, and Faculty of Dentistry, Chulalongkorn University, Thailand.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore