MoUs signed

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Friday entered into agreements of cooperation in academics and research with several international institutes and varsities. The agreements were signed on the side-line of UHS First International Dental Conference which is going-on at Expo Centre Lahore. The international institutions that inked agreements and MoUs with UHS included Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons Glasgow, UK, the Sciences Bridge, Spain, Achucarro Basque Center for Neuroscience Fundazioa, Bilbao, Spain, Chinese Academy of Medical Science, China, Xi'an Jiaotong University, China, Palestine Dental Association, Al-Quds University, Jerusalem, Palestine, and Faculty of Dentistry, Chulalongkorn University, Thailand.