PIMS strike ends as govt cedes to protesters’ demands

Islamabad: Giving in to the demands of the medical community, the government Wednesday stalled further processing of the PIMS Reforms Act 2019 till such time that a negotiated package of reforms acceptable to all stakeholders is devised. Responding to the gesture, the All Employees PIMS Restoration Movement (AEPRM) announced an end to its ongoing two-hour token strike effective today (Thursday).

The decision was announced at a meeting held with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza in the chair. The meeting was attended by representatives of AEPRM including Dr. Haider Abbas, Dr. Syed Hashim Raza, Dr. Asfandyar Khan, Sharif Khattak, Riaz Gujjar, Saeedullah Jan, and Nawaz Lali. Secretary Health Allah Bakhsh Malik, Joint Secretary Saeed Ullah Khan Niazi, MNA Ali Nawaz Awan, and former executive director of PIMS Dr. Fazl-e-Hadi also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Zafar also assured PIMS that the government will not introduce any Ordinance regarding the PIMS Reforms Act 2019 at this stage. “The Act will be discussed will all stakeholders and will be negotiated in the best interest of the employees of PIMS and excellent service delivery to the public,” a statement issued at the close of the meeting details.

Meanwhile, a joint committee, which will meet on a weekly basis under the chairmanship of Dr. Zafar, has been constituted to resolve the differences that had forced the medical community to hold protests every other day, much to the detriment of patient care.