347 arrested in crackdown on drug pushers

LAHORE:Lahore police in continuation of their crackdown on drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the City arrested 347 accused during the last 11 days.

City division police registered 69 FIRs, Cantt division 68, Civil Lines division 28, Sadr division 96, Iqbal Town division 33 and Model Town division police 40 during their crackdown. Police seized 100kg charas, 42gram ice, 505gram heroin, 580gram opium, more than nine kg bhang and 23,48 litre liquor from the arrested accused. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said Lahore police had started strict action against drug peddlers following the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Meanwhile, Civil Lines division Police, in a crackdown on criminals, claimed to have arrested 73 criminals and seized arms and drugs. Two pistols, one rifle, more than one kg charas, 140 gram heroin and 81 litr liquor were seized by police during the crackdown launched after Civil Lines SP Dost Muhammad had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against the criminal gangs.

Civil Lines division police busted gangs and arrested their five members. The loot worth Rs100,000 was recovered from them. Moreover, 13 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories and 19 court absconders were also arrested. Police arrested 20 persons for violating the laws on kite flying, wheelie, shooting into the firing, price control, begging, renting buildings and loudspeaker use.

Rescue 1122: Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has said the department provided timely emergency care to 158,156 victims across Punjab while responding to 99,858 emergencies in September.

He said 264 people died in emergencies in Sept, adding the increasing number of road crashes had become a leading cause of deaths, serious injuries and disabilities. He added that around 50 per cent road accidents could be prevented by adopting some basic safety measures which included using rear view mirrors, wearing safety helmet while riding a motorbike and using extreme left lane with maximum speed limit of 50km per hour in the urban areas.

He expressed these views while chairing a monthly performance review meeting of all districts emergency operations of the province at Rescue Headquarters, Thoker Niaz Baig, on Wednesday.

The meeting was briefed that Rescue 1122 responded to 27,763 road accidents, 55,529 medical emergencies, 906 fire incidents, 2,873 crime incidents, 144 drowning incidents, 52 building collapses, 21 explosions and 12,570 miscellaneous operations. Dr Rizwan Naseer directed all the districts emergency officers that no compromise would be made on the standards of service.

PSCA: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has warned that strict action will be taken for displaying adds, posters and flags at the installations of law enforcing agencies. PSCA suspected that flags, banners and adds on the poles of cameras could cause hindrance in monitoring process.