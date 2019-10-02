close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

PHF president meets Holland’s ambassador

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)’s president Khalid Sajjad Khokhar met Holland’s ambassador to Pakistan Wouter Plomp in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss hockey relations between the two countries.

The two discussed hockey development and exchange of expertise. Wouter Plomp showed interest of Netherlands’ teams visit to Pakistan for friendly matches. Both the officials assured all possible support to facilitate the development of the game. The national hockey teams of Pakistan and the Netherlands are to play back-to-back Olympic qualifiers in Amstelveen on October 26 and 27.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports