PHF president meets Holland’s ambassador

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)’s president Khalid Sajjad Khokhar met Holland’s ambassador to Pakistan Wouter Plomp in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss hockey relations between the two countries.

The two discussed hockey development and exchange of expertise. Wouter Plomp showed interest of Netherlands’ teams visit to Pakistan for friendly matches. Both the officials assured all possible support to facilitate the development of the game. The national hockey teams of Pakistan and the Netherlands are to play back-to-back Olympic qualifiers in Amstelveen on October 26 and 27.