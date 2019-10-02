close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

NSW’s implementation stressed

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Daroo Khan Achakzai has stressed the need of early implementation of National Single Window (NSW) to facilitate trade and to improve the country’s ranking in the ease of doing business index, a statement said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the awareness session on NSW at the Federation House, jointly organised by FPCCI and PCAA, he said NSW will help in smooth dealing with all the government agencies that are involved with the movement of trade, goods, including tax, immigration, quarantine, agriculture, fisheries, foreign affairs and central bank.

He expressed concerns over poor performance in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index and said Pakistan ranks 142 of the 190 countries in the “Trading across Borders” indicator. To improve governance of cross-border trade regimes most of the countries are increasingly relying on trade-related single window system, he added.

More From Business