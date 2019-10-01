Kalia from ‘Sholay’, actor Viju Khote, passes away

MUMBAI: Veteran Hindi and Marathi film-theatre actor Viju Khote passed away on Monday due to multiple organ failure. He was 77. The actor, most famous for playing the dacoit Kalia in 'Sholay' and Robert in 'Andaz Apna Apna', died at his residence, international media reported.

"He passed away today at 6:55 am peacefully in his sleep at the residence. He has been unwell since quite some time. He had multiple organ failure," actor Bhavana Balsavar, his niece, told PTI. "He did not wish to die in the hospital so we had brought him home few days ago. It is a great loss for all of us," she said.

The last rites of the actor have been performed. The several popular feature films that Khote was a part of also included 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' and 'Ventilator'. He also featured in the TV show 'Zabaan Sambhalke.’ Many film actors, including Rishi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Boman Irani Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit, paid tribute to the departed soul.