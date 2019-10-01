Buzdar, Kamal vow to boost provincial relations

LAHORE: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan reached Lahore on a two-day visit on Monday. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar welcomed him at the Lahore Airport. Punjab ministers Samiullah Chaudhry, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, IG Police, besides provincial ministers of Balochistan, including Naseebullah Marri, Noor Muhammad, Muhammad Umer Jamali, Principal Secretary to CM Balochistan, were present on this occasion.

Matters of mutual interest, including inter-provincial harmony, were discussed in the meeting and both the chief ministers decided to take urgent steps for promoting inter-provincial relations between the federating units. Both strongly condemned continued barbarity of Indian army in Held Kashmir as well as targeting of the civilian population on the LoC and expressed their complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian-Held Kashmir.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that both Kashmir and Pakistan are conjoined twins and no power on earth can separate them. The fascist Modi has dug a pit for himself by revoking the special status of Indian-Held Kashmir. He expressed the satisfaction that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fought Kashmir case at every forum with full vigour and his historic address to UNGA is echoed in the entire world. Usman Buzdar said both the provinces would move forward in the journey of development adding that people of Balochistan are patriotic as well as hardworking. We will move forward side by side in the journey of developing the new Pakistan; he said and added that the Punjab government would continue cooperation for the development and prosperity of Balochistan. Balochistan is very near to my heart and inter-provincial harmony and brotherhood would be promoted between the federating units. Usman Buzdar said the need of working jointly for the national development and prosperity had been increased.

The chief minister said that special quota for the students of Balochistan has been fixed in the educational institutions of Punjab province and stipends had been provided to them for higher education. Balochistan Chief Minister said that Kashmiri people are not alone in their rightful struggle and Pakistanis are standing with them.

China: Usman Buzdar on Monday extended felicitations to the government and citizens of People's Republic of China on their national day.

In a message, he said that the PTI government expressed sincere wishes on the national day of China and reiterated that China was the most trustworthy and sincere friend of Pakistan. The chief minister saithat Chinese people had successfully struggled against poverty, joblessness and corruption under their great leadership.

"China has touched new heights of development and prosperity under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and its speedy development was a role model for the rest of the world," he added.

The chief minister said that Pakistan and China have consensus stand over international issues and both believe in mutual respect and love for peace. "We are thankful to the Chinese leadership for its full support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue," he added.

Usman Buzdar said that Pak-China friendship was exemplary and this bond of friendship was even more strengthened during the present era, adding it is sanguine that China has supported Pakistan in every difficult moment and China has emerged as a global military power due to its continued hard work as innovation, research and work are hallmarks of Chinese development.

This is the reason that all the nations respect China, concluded the chief minister.

Buzdar condemns Indian firing on LoC: Usman Buzdar on Monday said that India should not misunderstand our capabilities as Pakistan Army has the fullest capability to give a befitting reply to the Indian aggression. The chief minister strongly condemned the unprovoked firing of Indian army at civilian population on Line of Control (LoC) at Nakhyal and Rakh Chakri sectors.

He expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of a woman and a child due to the Indian army's firing and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The chief minister said that India was blatantly violating international laws by targeting the civilian population and termed it the most nefarious and coward act. India should not misunderstand our capabilities as Pakistan Army has the fullest capability to give a befitting reply to the Indian aggression, he added.