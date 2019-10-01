Court confiscates properties of Salman Shahbaz

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday confiscated properties belonging to Salman Shahbaz, son of Shahbaz Sharif, an accused of alleged money laundering and having assets beyond means.

Previously, the court had issued orders to initiate proceedings to declare Salman an absconder and ordered to publish advertisements in this regard. The officials concerned informed the court that the advertisements have been placed outside the residence of Salman Shahbaz. After which the court issued orders to confiscate properties of Salman.

The NAB prosecutor had informed the court that the NAB had issued six call-up notices to Salman Shahbaz, but he didn’t cooperate in the assets beyond means and money-laundering case. The prosecutor stated the suspect had fled and requested the court to order confiscation of his properties.

Moreover, on August 5, the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Salman and ordered the authorities to produce him before the court.