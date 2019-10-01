Suspects get time to file comments on plea for JIT in Rehan murder case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed a counsel for the intervenors to file their comments on a petition seeking the constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) and inclusion of the anti-terrorism law’ section in the murder case of 16-year-old boy Rehan who was brutally killed by a mob in the Bahadurabad area.

Mohammad Zaheer, the father of Rehan, submitted that the police were not investigating the case properly which could benefit the accused persons in the case. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that Rehan was tortured and killed by people of the Kokan Housing Society in Bahadurabad who had accused him of theft.

The SHC was informed that Rehan was kidnapped and made hostage by Zubair, Daniyal and their friends. He was then tied up and filmed while being tortured.

Petitioner’s counsel Irfan Aziz submitted that the Bahadurabad police had in bad intention registered the case under the Section 316 of the Pakistan Penal Code, whereas, the accused persons had abducted the boy with the intention to kill him.

He submitted that the accused uploaded the video of torture on social media and the offence was also within the ambit of the cybercrime laws. He argued that the constitution of a JIT in the case was necessary to uncover the truth as the accused had killed the boy in their torture cell and their act meant to terrorise people at large.

The SHC was requested to constitute a JIT to inquire into the killing of Rehan and order the inclusion of the Anti-Terrorism Act’s section in the FIR as such brutal act created feeling of terror in society.

A counsel for the accused filed an application for becoming intervenor in the petition and sought time to file their reply. The high court directed the accused to file their comments by October 30.