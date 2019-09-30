close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

Student found dead

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

TAKHTBHAI: A missing student was found dead in a field at the Jewar locality in the limits of the Lundkhwar Police Station on Sunday, sources said.

They said Farhan Khan, a student of grade-4, at Government Primary School in Maskinabad Jalala went missing on Thursday. The family members searched him everywhere but did not find any clue about his whereabouts.

They said the locals spotted the body of the student in a field at the Jewar locality, adding, the accused had dumped his body after severally torturing him to death. His father, Muhibullah, got the case registered with the police against the schoolteacher, Sohail, and other accused.

