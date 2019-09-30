PTF advisers mishandled Davis Cup tie issue: Hameed

KARACHI: Former Davis Cup Captain Hameed-ul-Haq has said that the advisers of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) mishandled the Davis Cup tie issue.

“I spoke against this injustice to Pakistan by International Tennis Federation (ITF) at national and international media.

“But PTF’s advisers were mum on this issue as no official statement was issued by PTF on this issue,” said Hameed while talking to ‘The News’. He said if PTF’s advisers had put pressure on ITF the tie would have been conducted successfully and peacefully on September 14 and 15 in Islamabad.

“But once again they failed to handle this affair,” said Hameed, adding that he informed everyone at PTF that according to ITF and Davis Cup rule book a tie/event can only be cancelled if there is a natural disaster/calamity, war, terrorism and political uncertainty at the venue. “There was no such issue in Pakistan. So if the PTF officials had put their case in front of ITF in a strong manner the tie would never have been postponed,” reasoned Hameed.

Also, he added, when a nation enters the Davis Cup tournament they sign a rules form and then they have to abide by those rules. “But the PTF officials and advisers had no or very little knowledge about this. Otherwise, they would have forced ITF to make India abide by those rules to come to Pakistan,” said Hameed.

The recipient of Davis Cup Commitment Award said PTF management should consist of people with tennis background to run this federation professionally. “Sadly, most of the officials present there know nothing about tennis or have played just club level tennis for fun. This is the reason they have been exposed in this Davis Cup scenario,” said Hameed.