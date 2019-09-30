KWSB employee killed under mysterious circumstances

An employee of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) died mysteriously due to a bullet wound in the Landhi area on Sunday.

The incident took place at a house located in Christian Colony located near Bhosa Mandi, Bhens Colony No 8 within the limits of the Sukkan police station. The victim, 50-year-old Ishaq Masih, son of Sardar Masih, was hit by a bullet and died shortly after it. He was the father of three children.

The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy. A police team visited the crime scene to collect evidence. They recorded statements of the family members. According to the police, Ishaq was an employee of the KWSB and was asleep on the roof of his house when he was hit by the bullet and died.

The police said they had also found an empty shell of a pistol from the scene and sent it to the forensic division. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

Mugging bid

A 25-year-old soldier of the Pakistan Army, Asad Ali, was shot dead for offering resistance during an attempted mugging in Landhi on Saturday night.

The police said the deceased was an employee of the army and had come to his home during vacations. They added that the incident took place outside his home on Saturday night when two armed men on a motorcycle attempted to snatch his mobile phone.

As Ali put up resistance, the robbers shot and injured him. He was shifted to the JPMC where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was shot once in his chest. The robbers fled the scene after the incident. The police registered a case against unidentified persons.

Incidents of shooting people dead during mugging are on the rise in Karachi as earlier on September 20, a Rangers’ soldier was also shot dead for offering resistance during a mugging bid in the Naval Colony area within the limits of the Mochko police station.

Rangers make arrests

The Rangers arrested three suspects, including alleged dacoits, during their targeted operations in the city on Sunday. A spokesperson for the paramilitary force said the Rangers’ troops conducted targeted raids in the Boat Basin and Ferozeabad areas where they arrested two suspects identified as Rehman Sher and Muhammad Usman Qureshi. They were allegedly involved in a number of robberies and street crime cases.

The Rangers also carried out a raid in the Memon Goth area where they apprehended a man, Murtaza, said to be involved in theft of motorcycles. The paramilitary force also claimed to have seized weapons and stolen items from the possession of the suspects who were later handed over to the police to initiate legal proceedings.