LHC judge visits Adiala Jail

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi has ordered to give B class jail to former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while ordering to provide medical facilities to former President Asif Ali Zardari as per jail manual and medical board recommendation.

According to details, LHC Justice Mazahir made a surprise visit to the judiciary and Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. Sessions Judge Rawalpindi and jail officials also accompanied him on his visit. Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar visited the barracks of Asif Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail in Adiala Jail.

LHC Judge expressed concern over not giving Shahid Khaqan Abbasi B class jail and ordered a B class jail under jail manual. Honorable Judge also visited Asif Zardari’s barracks. On this occasion, the former president informed him of his health problems.

Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi ordered to provide him medical facilities under jail manual and as per recommendations of Medical Board. He also visited the barracks of former finance minister Miftah Ismail.

LHC Judge heard the problems of other prisoners in Adiala jail and issued orders for them remarking that the prisoners have rights too. He also visited the barracks of minors and ordered the session judge to take immediate decision on their cases. Justice Mazahir Ali heard the problems of the prisoners who were not released due to not being able to submit bail bonds despite granted bail and ordered consolation for them.