Argentina to boost trade, tourism ties with Pakistan

Islamabad : The Embassy of the Argentine Republic organised an event on its premises here to promote bilateral trade opportunities and enhance business relationships with Pakistan in the fields of agriculture, industry, and tourism.

Senior officials of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, businesspersons, members of the Poultry Association, pharmaceutical, pulse and soya importers, and Argentinean polo players attended the event.

Charge d’Affaires of the embassy Facundo Meli stated said the event was held to share Argentina's experience and know-how in agriculture, livestock and tourism fields.

He said in 2018, the volume of trade between both countries was $140 million.

"Argentina's exports to Pakistan totalling 90 million dollars are mainly in agro-industrial products such as soya bean oil, soya meal, chickpeas, sorghum grain, pharmaceuticals products, and polo horses, while it imports close to 50 million dollars textile and cotton goods, sports accessories and medical equipment," he said.

Mr Facundo Meli said both countries had great potential to increase trade exchange and tourism, as well as to cooperate in the use of agriculture and livestock technology.

"Argentina can go for joint ventures with Pakistan in agriculture, pharmaceutics, alternative energy (hydropower) and vehicles production," he said.

Head of the Consular and Commercial Section of the embassy Alejandro Anibal Garcia underlined the efforts that have been made in the past year including, the Argentine Embassy Polo Cup in Islamabad Club, the increasing number of business visas issued for different conferences such as ISSCT 2019 (International Sugar Cane Conference 2019), EMITEX, Second World Alfalfa Conference, or G20 Think Tanks events held in Argentina, Pakistani exporters, who travelled to sell their high quality textile and sports products, tourists to Buenos Aires, and many of the natural attractions of the country.

Dinner was served in a casual atmosphere, allowing the guests to enjoy the garden and Argentine cuisine specialty, 'Empanadas'.