Flooding alert issued for twin cities

Islamabad :While forecasting widespread rains in central and upper parts of the country until Tuesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has alerted the authorities to the possibility of flash floods and landslides.

In a weather advisory, the PMD said more monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal were likely to penetrate in north-eastern and south eastern parts of the country and strengthen from Thursday.

It said a westerly wave was also expected to enter upper parts of the country today (Friday).

It, however, warned that heavy rainfalls could generate flash flooding in districts of Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while urban flooding would be seen in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore from Saturday to Monday.

The PMD added that heavy downpour could cause urban flooding in districts of Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Karachi on Saturday and Sunday and landslides in districts of Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It asked the authorities concerned to remain alert and take precautionary measures against flooding to minimise damage to public life and property.

The PMD said under the influence of those conditions, widespread rains coupled with wind and thunderstorms would fall in Islamabad, all districts of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha from Friday to Tuesday, while scattered rains and wind and thunderstorm were also expected in all districts of DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal from Saturday to Tuesday.

It forecast rains and thundershower in isolated places of all districts of Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Mardan areas on Wednesday and Thursday and widespread rains in all districts of Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan distrcts from Friday to Monday.

The PMD also forcast such weather conditions for Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan in the period.