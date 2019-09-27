UK’s Labour Party passes resolution for Kashmir

LONDON: United Kingdom's Labour Party in a conference in Brighton has passed a resolution that supported "international intervention in Kashmir and a call for UN led-referendum," reports foreign media. The motion was submitted by Blackburn, Dudley North, Keighley, Stockport and Wakefield constituency Labour parties. It condemns "the recent actions of the Government of India to revoke Article 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution and the special status" granted to Kashmir. "Crucially, it calls on the Labour Party, the government in waiting, to clearly and vocally support the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and for international observers to be sent to the region immediately. The resolution also calls for an intervention of the party at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)," it further reads. Reacting to the move, High Commission of India in London cancelled the customary dinner reception to the Labour party and withdrew invites, informed a senior official.