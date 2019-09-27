Fare dodgers fined

close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
September 27, 2019

Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has started crackdown on passengers travelling without tickets. Divisional Commissioner Officer, Railway Lahore, along with other officials imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on passengers travelling without tickets. Another officer imposed a fine of Rs 2500 on the passengers travelling without tickets.

