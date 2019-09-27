Fare dodgers fined

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has started crackdown on passengers travelling without tickets. Divisional Commissioner Officer, Railway Lahore, along with other officials imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on passengers travelling without tickets. Another officer imposed a fine of Rs 2500 on the passengers travelling without tickets.
