PYHA holds seminar on tourism, International Day of Peace

Islamabad : Pakistan Youth Hostels Association (PYHA) to mark the International Day for Peace and the World Tourism Day organised an interactive seminar at the Youth Hostel, here, says a press release.

Addressing on the occasion, environmentalist Munir Ahmed said the theme of this year’s International Day for Peace is much relevant to the climatic conditions we are facing now.

The extreme weathers have ruined the land and livelihood of the communities across the globe, he said adding but the regimes and the leaders are busy in negating the catastrophes the people are going through. The global powers that are responsible for all the historic indifference to the mankind are playing with the future of the planet, he said.

Under these circumstances, the citizens need to take hard stance against the global leaders’ inaction because “we need climate action now.”

Munir Ahmed said integrated climate action would also help sustain the tourism potential that is the only option for many communities on the globe. Inaction would lead to further enhance the glaciers melting that would result the loss of frozen reservoirs of water, ecosystems and biospheres. It would also hamper the high altitude mountaineering and trekking.

In recent years, Pakistan Youth Hostels Association (PYHA) has played significant role in facilitating and motivating the young people across the country to visit the northern destination and creating awareness on the sustainable tourism.

He said the Hosteling International’s slogan “Sleep for Peace” brings a focus on the multicultural and multi-ethnic environment where the young people are made to live together and understand each other for a peaceful coexistence.

Speaking on the occasion Fareha Yousaf said PYHA has always been considering youth as a prime stakeholder in every aspect of life. Through various programmes and initiatives, PYHA has been engaging youth in different outdoor activities besides providing the secure and affordable accommodation, said she.