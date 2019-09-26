Senate body opposes CPEC Authority through ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Special Committee on CPEC has opposed setting up CPEC Authority through Presidential Ordinance, arguing that they would not accept any proposal without being presented to parliament for approval.

The committee, in its meeting held on Wednesday discussed in detail the SMEs and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), uninterrupted power supply along CPEC routes, delaying of tariff determination by Nepra for Coal based energy project in Gwadar and second phase of FTA. It also discussed the Bill to set-up a Monitoring Authority for CPEC Projects.

“The committee agreed unanimously not to support any such document without it being presented to the parliament for approval.” It also showed concern regarding delay in projects, the proposed ‘Authority’, as portrayed by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, is being set to ensure timely completion of CPEC projects. The Senate panel also opposed the idea of the establishment of CPEC Authority through Presidential ordinance and recommended that it should be set up through an act of parliament. While discussing the issue of Special Economic Zones the committee was informed that certain amendments were being made to law pertaining to SEZs. This would help reduce current account deficit which has increased considerably in the last few years and will be beneficial to both Pakistan and China.

The committee took serious notice of Bostan Industrial Zone, Balochistan, not being included in the list of prioritised SEZs. These were Rashakai SEZ Nowshera, Allama Iqbal Industrial City and China Special Economic Zone, Dhabeji, Thatta.