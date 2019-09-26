close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

Aimal the top scorer at Asian Seniors Men’s Volleyball

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s volleyball team captain Aimal Khan was the top scorer at the recently concluded 20th Asian Seniors Men’s Volleyball Championship held in Tehran. Aimal scored 153 points, which is the highest individual score from any player of the event.

Pakistan got seventh position after beating India in their position outing 3-2. Pakistan’s Murad trailed his skipper with 131 points. Edgar of Australia was third with 124 points. Former Pakistan captain Naseer Ahmed said that both Aimal and Murad played really well. “They both individually played well,” Naseer told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

However, he was not satisfied with the overall performance of Pakistan. “Overall the team played well, no doubt, but eventually result is like the past. There are technical and tactical problems,” he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports