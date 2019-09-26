Aimal the top scorer at Asian Seniors Men’s Volleyball

KARACHI: Pakistan’s volleyball team captain Aimal Khan was the top scorer at the recently concluded 20th Asian Seniors Men’s Volleyball Championship held in Tehran. Aimal scored 153 points, which is the highest individual score from any player of the event.

Pakistan got seventh position after beating India in their position outing 3-2. Pakistan’s Murad trailed his skipper with 131 points. Edgar of Australia was third with 124 points. Former Pakistan captain Naseer Ahmed said that both Aimal and Murad played really well. “They both individually played well,” Naseer told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

However, he was not satisfied with the overall performance of Pakistan. “Overall the team played well, no doubt, but eventually result is like the past. There are technical and tactical problems,” he said.