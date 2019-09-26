close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

IBA-CEIF hails new board member

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

KARACHI: Said Gul, director of Pak-Qatar Takaful Group, has been welcomed as the newest member (with observer status) on the board for Institute of Business Administration, Center for Excellence in Islamic finance (IBA-CEIF) by Dr Ishrat Husain, a statement said on Wednesday.

Husain is currently the chairman of the board for IBA-CEIF and also special adviser to the prime minister on institutional reforms and austerity. “Gul's new appointment to IBA-CEIF board indicates yet another coveted recognition of Pak-Qatar Takaful Group’s sole leadership and standing not only for the entire takaful industry, but also as the best Shariah-compliant alternative for the whole insurance sector of Pakistan,” it added.

