BD, Afghans share tri-nation trophy

DHAKA: The final of the tri-nation Twenty20 tournament between Bangladesh and Afghanistan washed out without a ball being bowled at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Match officials declared the game abandoned at 9pm local time as the rain showed no sign of stopping — making it impossible to hold even a curtailed-over game. The trophy was shared between the two teams after the wash-out.

It means hosts Bangladesh got a hand on the trophy of a Twenty20 tournament involving more than two teams for the first time in their history. The wash-out also rounded off a mixed tournament for both teams as Bangladesh won three of their four matches in the league phase.