Qureshi discusses security matters with Iranian FM

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif at United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday.

Matters pertaining to peace and security in the region were discussed in the meeting, Radio Pakistan reported. Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Both Foreign Ministers agreed to continue consultations on changing situation of the region. Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of the United States Donald Trump would have a one-on-one meeting later today in New York. As per details, PM Khan would apprise the president on the situation in occupied Kashmir; the Afghan peace process and bilateral relations would also come under discussion of the two leaders.

Earlier in the day, Khan met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over breakfast. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the ongoing 74th UN General Assembly session. The two leaders discussed matters of bilateral interest.

Meanwhile Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also held talk with President of International Crisis Group Robert Malley in New York and stressed for resolution of bilateral disputes in South Asia for durable peace & stability in the region. The Foreign Minister said that Indian government has made hostage eight million Kashmiris by clamping the worst curfew in occupied Kashmir. He said the situation is so dire that the Kashmiris have no access to essential commodities including food and medicines. The Foreign Minister said international media and human rights organisations are exposing the Indian oppression in occupied valley.