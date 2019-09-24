Shortage of doctors in Shinkiari hospital protested

MANSEHRA: The residents of Shinkiari and its adjoining villages on Monday took to the streets to protest the shortage of doctors in the local hospital.

The protesters assembled outside the Civil Hospital in Shinkiari and chanted slogans in support of their demands.

“There are eight posts of doctors at this hospital but only three doctors are present who couldn’t manage the heavy influx of patients at the out-patient-department. The serious patients are referred to the hospitals in Mansehra and Abbottabad putting their lives in danger,” said a protester Mohammad Saddam.

He said that his brother, who was injured in a brawl, was taken to the hospital in Shinkiari but there was no doctor on duty to treat him.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, never gets tired of enumerating achievements in the health field but the shortage of doctors at this facility and elsewhere in the district is an eye-opener for it,” said Saddam.

Mohammad Shahbaz said that PTI government should fill out the vacant posts of doctors at all the health facilities in the district forthwith. Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, the district health officer, when contacted said the Health Department had appointed more doctors to fill the vacant positions.